Barclays Lowers Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $73.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy to $89.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.33.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $75.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.97. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $75.83. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.61.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.05%.

In other Devon Energy news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,019,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,254 shares of company stock valued at $11,316,229 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896,256 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,599 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,049 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 276.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,220 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

