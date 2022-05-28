Barclays Lowers Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $180.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $192.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $232.50.

NYSE ITW opened at $206.74 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $195.25 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.53.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

