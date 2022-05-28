Barclays Lowers XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target to $30.00

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPeng from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.60 price target for the company. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.26.

XPeng stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 5.39. XPeng has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $56.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

