Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (LON:BVT) to Issue GBX 3 Dividend

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (LON:BVT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:BVT opened at GBX 64.50 ($0.81) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £203.99 million and a PE ratio of 3.58. Baronsmead Venture Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 62 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 84.74 ($1.07). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 65.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 70.97.

Baronsmead Venture Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom, which raise expansion capital or are the subject of a management buy-out or buy-in. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, and healthcare sectors.

