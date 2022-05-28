Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (LON:BVT) to Issue GBX 3 Dividend

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (LON:BVT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:BVT opened at GBX 64.50 ($0.81) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £203.99 million and a PE ratio of 3.58. Baronsmead Venture Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 62 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 84.74 ($1.07). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 65.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 70.97.
Baronsmead Venture Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Baronsmead Venture Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baronsmead Venture Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.