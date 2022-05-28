Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBWI. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $83.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.20.

NYSE:BBWI traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $42.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,557,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,255. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.55. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 83.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

