Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.78.

BTEGF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

OTCMKTS:BTEGF remained flat at $$5.41 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 257,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,363. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.37. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02.

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $438.25 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 80.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

