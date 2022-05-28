Belden (NYSE:BDC) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BDC. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $57.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.39. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $45.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.99. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Belden will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Belden by 195.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 27,308 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 28.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Belden by 21.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 60.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the third quarter valued at $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

