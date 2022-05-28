Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €125.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($132.98) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($156.38) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($117.02) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($213.83) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($146.81) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($85.11) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €97.18 ($103.38) on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €65.28 ($69.45) and a one year high of €182.00 ($193.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €82.57 and its 200 day moving average is €102.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

