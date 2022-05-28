Berenberg Bank Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €30.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TEG. Barclays set a €24.00 ($25.53) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($25.53) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($23.40) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €28.40 ($30.21) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of TEG opened at €16.41 ($17.46) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €17.68 ($18.81) and a 12-month high of €29.37 ($31.24). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 4.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.33.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

