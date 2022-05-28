Berenberg Bank Lowers Kistos (LON:KIST) Price Target to GBX 490

Kistos (LON:KIST – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 520 ($6.54) to GBX 490 ($6.17) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON KIST opened at GBX 385 ($4.84) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £319.03 million and a P/E ratio of -8.32. Kistos has a twelve month low of GBX 170.20 ($2.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 455 ($5.73).

Get Kistos alerts:

Kistos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kistos plc operates as a low carbon intensity gas producer. It holds 60% interests in the Q10-A gas field in the Dutch North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kistos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kistos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.