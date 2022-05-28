Berenberg Bank Lowers Kistos (LON:KIST) Price Target to GBX 490

Kistos (LON:KIST – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 520 ($6.54) to GBX 490 ($6.17) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
LON KIST opened at GBX 385 ($4.84) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £319.03 million and a P/E ratio of -8.32. Kistos has a twelve month low of GBX 170.20 ($2.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 455 ($5.73).
Kistos Company Profile (Get Rating)
