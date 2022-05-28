Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Drive Shack (LON:DS)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Drive Shack (LON:DS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 510 ($6.42) target price on the stock.

DS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Drive Shack from GBX 588 ($7.40) to GBX 570 ($7.17) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Drive Shack has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 506.71 ($6.38).

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

