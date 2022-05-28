Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones (LON:WJG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 325 ($4.09) price objective on the stock.

LON WJG opened at GBX 231 ($2.91) on Wednesday. Watkin Jones has a 12 month low of GBX 204.50 ($2.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 282.09 ($3.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £591.74 million and a PE ratio of 77.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 244.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 248.13.

Get Watkin Jones alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Watkin Jones’s payout ratio is 3.32%.

In other Watkin Jones news, insider Alan Giddins bought 21,500 shares of Watkin Jones stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 231 ($2.91) per share, for a total transaction of £49,665 ($62,495.28).

About Watkin Jones (Get Rating)

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.