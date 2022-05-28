Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

NASDAQ:BLI traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.01. 1,294,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,715. The firm has a market cap of $339.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.41. Berkeley Lights has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Berkeley Lights ( NASDAQ:BLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 89.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. Berkeley Lights’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Jessica Hopfield acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $502,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Hobbs sold 98,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $409,685.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 313,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,669.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 560.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67,699 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth $8,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights (Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.