Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Lowered to $91.00 at Piper Sandler

BBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered Best Buy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Best Buy to $83.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.67.

NYSE:BBY opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $69.07 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze bought 250,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,328 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

