BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,400 at Barclays

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 2,700 ($33.98) to GBX 2,400 ($30.20) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $48.20 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($27.49) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,313.91.
Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $71.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.06 and its 200 day moving average is $65.71. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $80.50.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
