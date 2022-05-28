Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

TSE BNK opened at C$14.90 on Friday. Big Banc Split has a fifty-two week low of C$13.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.39.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

