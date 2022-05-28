Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Big Lots from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Big Lots from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Big Lots in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $769.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.12. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $73.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.03.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $46,007.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 3,500 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $121,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,783.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 2,900.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.