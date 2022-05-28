Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Short Interest Update

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a growth of 153.0% from the April 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

BIOAF stock remained flat at $$0.18 during midday trading on Friday. Bioasis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34. The company has a market cap of $13.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20.

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

