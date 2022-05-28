BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals. The Company’s first product, PURE EP ™ System, is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory. “

Shares of BSGM opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74. BioSig Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $4.58.

BioSig Technologies ( NASDAQ:BSGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioSig Technologies had a negative return on equity of 232.98% and a negative net margin of 9,535.04%. Research analysts predict that BioSig Technologies will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSGM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 31.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 37.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

