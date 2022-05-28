BitBall (BTB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $907,821.73

BitBall (BTB) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 28th. BitBall has a market cap of $907,821.73 and $25,023.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitBall has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,832.96 or 0.99964256 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00031999 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00015700 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000064 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001187 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.