BitcoinPoS Price Tops $0.0667 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 58.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 28th. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $366,320.68 and approximately $15.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitcoinPoS alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,704,406 coins and its circulating supply is 5,492,952 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinPoS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinPoS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.