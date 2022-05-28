BitTube (TUBE) One Day Volume Tops $136.00

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 28th. BitTube has a total market cap of $198,807.42 and approximately $136.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitTube has traded 96% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.16 or 0.00583025 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001024 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000170 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000184 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 344,633,952 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

