BitWhite 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $24,176.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. BitWhite has a market cap of $53,758.45 and $24,176.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000057 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.