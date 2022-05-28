BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives $8.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BB shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 68,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $390,558.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,860 shares of company stock valued at $510,211. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter worth $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 163,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 78.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 25,278 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at $1,176,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after buying an additional 107,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

BB stock opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

