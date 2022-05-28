BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the April 30th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE BIT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 124,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,071. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $19.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 13.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 21,049 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

