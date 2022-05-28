BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the April 30th total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 30.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 71,696 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 49.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 23,251 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 29,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 35.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 193,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 50,808 shares during the period. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE MYD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.79. 259,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,419. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.