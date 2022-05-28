BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,100 shares, an increase of 134.2% from the April 30th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of NYSE MIY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.63. 63,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,258. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $16.00.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
