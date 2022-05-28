BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,100 shares, an increase of 134.2% from the April 30th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE MIY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.63. 63,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,258. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIY. Melone Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $4,283,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 186.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 188,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 122,498 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,181,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 32.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 66,426 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $497,000. 15.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

