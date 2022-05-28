BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the April 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNY. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Shares of BNY stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $15.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

