Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Short Interest Down 64.1% in May

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the April 30th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 151.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 318,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BSL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.92. 42,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,328. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $17.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

