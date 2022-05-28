Blair William & Co. IL Buys 2,348 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.06% of Robert Half International worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RHI opened at $89.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.64. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.46 and a twelve month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RHI. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CL King increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

