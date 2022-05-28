Blair William & Co. IL Buys 67 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.12% of Littelfuse worth $8,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 70.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total transaction of $1,243,881.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,735.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $270.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.87. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.31 and a 52 week high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

