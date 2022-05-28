Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 352,796 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.33% of Mercury Systems worth $10,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,421,000 after purchasing an additional 220,249 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,405,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 25,262 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 382.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 24,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

MRCY opened at $57.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.54, a P/E/G ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.99. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average of $57.02.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $233.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.34 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.