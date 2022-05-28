Blair William & Co. IL Has $11.18 Million Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 252.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 745,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534,241 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $11,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 41,967 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 31,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000.

PGX opened at $13.01 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $11.99 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

