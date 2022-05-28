Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 82,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,649,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in Duke Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 44,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $114.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.65 and a 200 day moving average of $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.42.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,279 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

