Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 1,045 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Eaton by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.80.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $139.82 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $130.43 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

