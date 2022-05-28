Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BLBD. Roth Capital raised shares of Blue Bird from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock.

BLBD stock opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $396.05 million, a P/E ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80. Blue Bird has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $28.12.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.21). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $32,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at about $15,977,000. 325 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 307.6% in the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,069,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,120,000 after purchasing an additional 806,795 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 28.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

