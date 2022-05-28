Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.78 billion-$9.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.96 billion.

Shares of BAH stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $86.86. 1,005,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.51 and a 200 day moving average of $83.95. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.46.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAH. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.30.

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $533,966.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,925 shares of company stock worth $10,666,411 in the last ninety days. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

