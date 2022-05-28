Boson Protocol (BOSON) Trading Down 16.5% Over Last Week

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $27.56 million and $1.05 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001191 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00193600 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005619 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003117 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000512 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00010672 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.95 or 0.00331386 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,898,166 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

