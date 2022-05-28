Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 221.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.91.

Boston Properties stock opened at $112.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.49 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.86.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.32%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

