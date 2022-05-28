Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $385.04

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 385.04 ($4.85) and traded as high as GBX 513 ($6.46). Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at GBX 511 ($6.43), with a volume of 1,676,152 shares trading hands.

BRW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.03) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated a “suspended” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 379 ($4.77) to GBX 425 ($5.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.03) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brewin Dolphin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 417 ($5.25).

The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 480.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 385.96.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 15,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.00), for a total value of £48,412.32 ($60,918.99).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

