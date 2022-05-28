BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) PT Lowered to $19.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.86.

BBIO opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.20.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Dachille bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $81,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

