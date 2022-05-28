Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) CEO Acquires $16,976.46 in Stock

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 13,802 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $16,976.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,630.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.77. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $14.38.
A number of analysts have recently commented on BLIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgeline Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Bridgeline Digital (Get Rating)
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
