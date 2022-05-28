Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

Shares of TSE:BRE opened at C$14.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$139.79 million and a PE ratio of 12.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.09. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 12-month low of C$13.29 and a 12-month high of C$18.00.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.72 million for the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

