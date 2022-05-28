Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,690,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,917 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 3.0% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $514,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,443,000 after buying an additional 12,694,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,575,000 after buying an additional 6,021,673 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,878,000 after buying an additional 3,422,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,102,000 after buying an additional 2,984,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,738,000 after buying an additional 2,484,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.68. 17,708,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,285,922. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 601,136 shares of company stock valued at $38,493,409. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

