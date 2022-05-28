Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,661,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 671,646 shares during the period. JD.com comprises 1.1% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.20% of JD.com worth $186,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 835.6% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $588,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277,722 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 116.2% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217,735 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,762,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $543,909,000 after acquiring an additional 558,030 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,085,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $439,589,000 after acquiring an additional 50,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 10.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,083,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $293,116,000 after acquiring an additional 372,424 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $53.68. 10,263,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,225,282. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.53 and its 200 day moving average is $67.35. The company has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of -52.63 and a beta of 0.57. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.34. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

JD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.69.

JD.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

