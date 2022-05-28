Bridgewater Associates LP Has $391.22 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,288,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103,883 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 2.3% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.65% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $391,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.85. 3,847,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,877,777. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.02. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $160.68 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

