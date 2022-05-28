Bridgewater Associates LP Lowers Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 133,412 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.10% of PPG Industries worth $39,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in PPG Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.1% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $3.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.03. 1,313,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.74 and its 200-day moving average is $145.30. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $111.32 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPG. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.70.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

