British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on BTI. StockNews.com began coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised British American Tobacco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered British American Tobacco to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,600.00.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average of $40.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 116.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 337.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 203.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About British American Tobacco (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on British American Tobacco (BTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.