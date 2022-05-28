Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $725.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $700.00 to $725.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $675.92.

Shares of AVGO opened at $583.28 on Friday. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $455.71 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $238.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $586.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $591.20.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 32.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total transaction of $124,934.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Broadcom by 21.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 29.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in Broadcom by 12.9% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

