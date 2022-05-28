Brokerages Anticipate Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alamos Gold’s earnings. Alamos Gold posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alamos Gold.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.05 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 16.19%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGI. StockNews.com began coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AGI traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $7.58. 2,664,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,609. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alamos Gold (AGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.